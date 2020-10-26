The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the second batch of pin codes to enable some 6,160 newly trained nurses to register to undertake national service at various institutions nationwide.

“The Management of Ghana National Service Scheme (GNSS) has today, October 26, 2020, released a total of 6,160 Personal Identification Number (PIN) Codes for the enrolment of the second batch of newly trained nurses from all the accredited Nursing and Midwifery Colleges in the country to begin with their mandatory National Service for 2020/2021 service year.”

The Scheme has thus directed all the eligible personnel to log onto the Scheme’s website, on www.nss.gov.gh, to access their pin codes for registration.

“All newly-trained nurses are hereby requested to visit the Scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth and proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd throughout the country to make payment of an amount of GHC 40 00 or GHC 41 00 using MTN Mobile Money to activate the enrolment process.”

Meanwhile, the NSS has also urged “all prospective National Service Personnel to ensure that they complete their enrolment process on or before Friday, 6th of November 2020”.

The scheme made this known in a statement issued today, Monday, October 26, 2020.

NSS posts 86,478 graduates to undertake national service nationwide

The Scheme in August 2020 posted a total of 86,478 graduates to undertake national service at various institutions nationwide.

Below is the full statement from NSS