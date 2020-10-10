Authorities within the road sector are hopeful the various ongoing interchange projects will be completed before the end of the year 2020.

President Akufo-Addo since assumption of office began constructing various interchanges in various parts of the country to ease traffic congestion.

These works include the Obetsebi Lamptey, Pokuase and Nungua interchanges.

Citing the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange as an instance, the Director for the Department of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awolu said the project will hopefully be opened to traffic before November 2020 ends.

“If you look at the rumps of the Graphic Road as well as the rumps towards the Kaneshie Market, they are fairly about completed. The earthworks have been completed, and we should be asphalting that pretty soon.”

“Indication from the contractor is that the deck works will be completed by the middle of November, and then we should be able to open that bridge to traffic or substantially complete that particular part before the end of November.”

The Department of Urban Roads recently opened the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout to traffic following a 9-day partial closure.

The closure was between September 24, 2020, and October 2020.

It was to enable the road contractor to launch metallic beams for the construction of the interchange.

About Obetsebi Lamptey project

President Nana Akufo-Addo in October 2019, cut the sod for the construction of the project.

The construction of the interchange, according to the President, will help address the congestion being faced by commuters at the Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout and will help improve mobility on the Ring Road corridor.

The President explained that government decided to construct the three-tier interchange at the Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle to ease traffic among others.

The president in cutting the sod said, “The ground level will have a re-modelled roundabout, whilst the second tier will be an east to west flyover linking the Graphic Road to the Kaneshie-Mallam road. The third tier will be a north-south flyover on the Ring Road West, which will link the Ring Road from the Royal Chapel Church to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai,” he said.

“Critical drainage structures that go through the roundabout will be upgraded under this project. This is necessary to reduce the incidence of flooding at the roundabout,” the President added.

