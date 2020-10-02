The Department of Urban Roads of the Ministry of Roads And Highways has opened the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout to traffic following a 9-day partial closure.

The closure was between September 24, 2020, and October 2020.

It was to enable the road contractor to launch metallic beams for the construction of the interchange.

In an interview with Citi News, the Deputy Director of Planning & Development at the Department of Urban Roads, James Amoo-Gottfried, admonished motorists to adhere to all road traffic regulations when driving through the construction zone.

“Starting from today, we are not going to block the road, unless of course, it becomes necessary for us to work in the night. In that case, we will inform the public. But for the purpose of launching the beams, that was completed last night. It will be opened between the hours of 10 pm and 6 pm in addition to during the day.”

He further admonished the public to be careful while plying the construction zone.

“It is a construction zone and so we urge the public to be careful when driving through the area.”

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of $135m Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange, in 2019.

The construction of the interchange, according to the President, will help address the congestion being faced by commuters at the Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout and will help improve mobility on the Ring Road corridor.

The Interchange is expected to improve mobility on the western parts of the Ring Road and ease movement to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

It is also expected to improve access to the Abossey Okai spare parts area, as well as businesses along the Graphic Road and the Kaneshie-Mallam Highway.