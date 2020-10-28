A co-convener of Aspirants Unite for Victory, Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, has called on all aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to unite for a resounding victory.

He said the collective interest of the party must be prioritized by all members, with less than two months to the election, no matter their grievances during the internal primaries.





He made the call when he joined Asante-Akim South Constituency Executives on a campaign tour to canvas for votes for the ruling party ahead of the crucial election in December.





“Those of you who are calling for “skirt and blouse” because of what happened during the primaries must rescind your decision for the sake of the party”, he appealed.