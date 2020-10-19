The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).

The Returning Officer for the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa made this known at the Electoral Commission’s Let the People Know Forum on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Below is the full list of presidential candidates who sailed through: