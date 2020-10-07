The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodoo constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Lante Bannerman, has challenged the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, to a debate on their respective achievements.

According to Bannerman, the MP cannot point out a single project he has done to alleviate the plight of his constituents despite representing the constituency in Parliament for several years.

He is therefore urging constituents to vote out Vanderpuye on December 7, 2020.

“I am contesting a man who was one time the Director of Operations at the Presidency, one time Deputy Minister for Local Government, one time Deputy Minister for Trade, a substantive Minister for Sports, and he has nothing at all to show at Odododiodoo. That is why I am calling him for a debate. I want him to make us sit to talk about track record for people to see. He has nothing to show because he has not done anything for the constituency,” he said.

I’m the best candidate for NPP in Odododiodoo – Bannerman

Prior to the NPP parliamentary primaries, Nii Lante Bannerman, said he was the best candidate to represent the party in the 2020 general elections.

To him, his efforts at strengthening the NPP in the constituency proves his competence and ability to snatch the seat from the National Democratic’s MP for the area if elected.

“I think the delegates know what is best for them and it is no other person than Nii Lante Bannerman. I have been there for them and I can tell you I am the best [candidate] to represent them because I have been there with them and I know every delegate by face and name.”

“I have been there with them. It is not for nothing that the executives, council of elders are supporting me. I have strengthened the party and made it more lively,” he said.