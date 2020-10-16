The Legal team of National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has challenged the integrity of an audio recording played in court today [Friday] over which Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is being prosecuted.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is standing trial together with Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, over an alleged leaked tape in which the NDC National Chairman allegedly incited violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit an assault against a public officer while Mr. Ofosu Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

Police investigators insist that the comments are injurious to national security.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atokora-Obuobisa, played the said audio recording in which Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is allegedly asked Party Communicators to intimidate the EC Chairperson and National Peace Council Chairman.

The defence lawyers however contended that the said audio recording had been prematurely truncated.

Mr. Tony Lithur, who is the lead Counsel for the NDC Chairman, told the court that a transcript of the said audio recording showed more detail than was played in court.

The State was however unable to sift through a pile of flash drives to identify the relevant recording.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu of the Appeal Court, adjourned the case to the 19th and 20th of November to enable the Prosecution and Defence lawyers to reconcile the audio recordings and the transcripts.