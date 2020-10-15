Friends and family of late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford gathered at Mankessim in the Central Region on Thursday, October 15, 2020, to observe the one-week traditional ceremony after the passing of the legislator.

Ekow Hayford was killed by unknown gunmen on the Mankessim Abeadze to Dominase stretch while he was returning from a community engagement.

Persons who attended the ceremony were clad in red and black attire to mourn the late MP.

Government officials including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and some key members of bot the governing New Patriotic Party and opposition National Democratic Congress attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the final funeral rites of the late MP has been slated for 27 to 29th of November 2020.