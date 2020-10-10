The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) which is one of the COVID-19 treatment centres currently has only a Chinese citizen under treatment, Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Dr Darius Osei, has disclosed.

This confirms President Akufo-Addo’s statement, in his 18th address to the nation on the COVID-19 fight, that there are a lot of empty beds at treatment and isolation centres with virtually no patient under care.

In a Citi News interview, Dr. Osei said, the said patient has been on admission for 97 days describing it as strange.

“At the end of September, we had only five patients, and they have all since been discharged. We have one patient left and that patient has been in the ICU for 97 days. He is a Chinese citizen, and he has been on and off, but he is doing well. It is one of the strange cases we have had. It’s been three months since his admission.”

As of October 5, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana had reduced to 303.

Ghana has from March 2020 to September 20 recorded a cumulative figure of 46,987 with 46,378 recoveries.

With regard to deaths, 306 people have succumbed to the virus.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases. The region currently has 197 cases of COVID-19.

Ashanti Region, which previously had the second-highest number of active cases, has been overtaken by the Upper East Region.

Eastern Region currently has 26 active cases followed by the Ahafo and Western Regions with 15 cases each.

The Bono, North East, Northern, Savannah and Upper East currently have no active cases.