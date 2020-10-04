Police in Osu are investigating the death of a Chinese national who was found dead, on Friday night, in a room at the Casino Galaxy along the Osu Oxford Street.

A source close to the Casino said the man allegedly lost all his money to the games he played at the Casino.

Following this, he allegedly borrowed money from the Management of the Casino to try his luck again but he was unsuccessful, the source said.

He was later found dead in one of the rooms at the Casino.

The Police confirmed the death to the media, on Saturday, saying investigations had started but declined to give any information regarding the circumstances.