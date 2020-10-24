The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says the next NDC government will roll out better interventions to improve service delivery in the health sector.

According to the Vice Presidential hopeful, the current challenges in health facilities across the regions have denied many access to quality and affordable health services.

Addressing women at a meeting in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang expressed the party’s commitment to improving the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

She noted, for example, the needless stress on large health facilities because of deficits in primary health care.

“You go [to the big hospitals] any weekday at 5 am. You will see people with cloths on the floor so you ask yourself when did they get there waiting to be attended,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang observed.

“Maybe this is an issue that could have been dealt with at CHPS compound [Community Health- Based Planning Services compound] if there was one. It could have been dealt with at the health centre if there was one. It could have been dealt with at the district hospitals if all the districts had one.”

“If we say we will complete all the CHPS compounds, it is a very important step in the right direction,” she added.

The NDC had made a promise to provide free primary healthcare and expects this to cost $18 million to implement.

The policy cover persons who seek healthcare services at the district level and lower.

The NDC has described this plan “as the fulcrum” around which its Health Policy will revolve should it win power in the 2020 elections.

It expects to have the policy up and running before the end of 2021 if it wins the election.