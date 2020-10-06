A total of 1,045 students out of 2,763 have passed the 2020 entrance examination to the Ghana School of Law.

According to the Ghana School of Law website, this year’s results saw a 23% rise in the number of students who passed the exams compared to last year’s 93% recorded failure.

The development marks a significant turn in legal education in Ghana especially as it comes after massive calls and protests for major reforms in the country’s legal education system.

Meanwhile, the SRC President-elect of the Ghana School of Law, Philemon Saar has told Citi News that more reforms need to be made.

“This is victory but it doesn’t necessarily mean that is the end of reforms. We still hold on to our position that the legal education we have in this country needs serious reforms, reforms that will allow broad access for people,” he said.

The 2019 Ghana School of Law entrance exams saw only 28 candidates out of a total of 1,820 passing.

Even in the Bar exams, only 90 out of 727 students passed, sparking public agitation and protest amongst some students.

Some protestors marched to Parliament last year and presented a petition to the House to ensure that the General Legal Council addresses the problems they say deliberately restricts people from gaining access to legal education.

Specific concerns they mentioned in their petition were the fees charged for resit and remarking, as well as the policy of rewriting all papers if a student fails more than 3 papers.

At the height of the public concerns about the situation the then Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo stated that her outfit will not be forced to ensure “wholesale” admission of students.