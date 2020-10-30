The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF), a non-governmental organization in the Kwahu East District of Ghana, has launched this year’s scholarship scheme for both undergraduates and postgraduates.

BAF began this scholarship initiative in 2019 with an initial number of 70 beneficiaries under the Postgraduate Scheme, and 5 beneficiaries under the Undergraduate scheme, all undertaking courses at the Presbyterian University College.

The Postgraduate Scholarship Programme was designed specifically to encourage teachers who have long served in the Kwahu East District. This was to afford dedicated teachers the opportunity to improve upon the quality of their own education in order to effectively impact the lives of the pupils and students they teach.

As part of the Foundation’s strategy to widen the beneficiary scope, the scheme was expanded this year to cover not just the Kwahu East District but all five districts- Kwahu West, Kwahu South, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South and Kwahu East.

An additional fifty (50) teachers were therefore selected, and are currently benefiting from this Scheme. Funds allocated for the 2020/2021 Postgraduate beneficiaries alone are in the region of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 150,000.00).

The Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme, which was also implemented to support brilliant but needy students, has this year added on an impressive number of thirty-five (35) students from universities not only in Kwahu, but this time from universities across the entire country- both private and public.

The total amount dedicated by BAF for the 2020/2021 academic year alone for these thirty-five beneficiaries is not less than One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 120,000.00).

Bearing in mind that most undergraduate programmes span no less than four years, it is estimated that by the time this year’s beneficiaries graduate, BAF would have contributed a total of over Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 500,000.00) under this batch alone.

Courses undertaken by beneficiaries include those under the humanities, accounting, medicine, law, nursing etc.

At the ceremony, the Director of Education for the District and chairman of the event, Mr. Edward Ofosu, advised the beneficiaries and shared with them some keys to success. The Foundation’s Director of Development, Mr. Frank Armoo, also urged the country’s public universities to employ the use of technology in administering online tutoring as this would enhance access to education in many ways.

A presentation was made to this year’s beneficiaries by the Director of BAF, Dr. Mrs. Janice Acheampong. This included award letters as well as cheques bearing the value of tuition for the first semesters of their respective courses. Dr. Acheampong encouraged them to make the best of this opportunity and strive for greater laurels having made it this far.

She reiterated the 20-year vision of BAF aimed at making education easily accessible in order to infuse the society with learned people who shall act as change agents in turning around the fortunes of the country.

Present at the event were various dignitaries including the Vice President of the Presbyterian University College – Prof. Frank S. Arku, Resident Pastor of the Nkwatia Presbyterian Church – Rev. Dr. Kwabena Aboagye as well as representatives from the Education Directorate.