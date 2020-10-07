The leadership of Parliament has pledged support for the government’s efforts to deal with the threats of secession in the Volta Region.

The Majority and Minority Leaders while making statements on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday said the government must employ all means to quell the threats of the secessionist groups.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who raised the issue on the Floor of Parliament, said President Akufo-Addo is assured of the House’s support to deal decisively with the group and their actions which threatens the stability of the country.

“There is an ugly threat to the stability, sovereignty and integrity of Ghana in the Volta Region. The President as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) should be assured that he has the full support of the House to deal decisively, ruthlessly with the threat to the sovereignty and integrity of our country. We cannot afford a disunited Ghana,” he remarked.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, reacting to the statement said Ghana must not allow some individuals to threaten its stability with their threats of secession.

“This country has had a referendum in 1992 and resolves as a nation that we will live together in unity, and we resolved to also protect the stability of this country… We should not allow any individuals to take this nation to the brink.”

Last week, armed men suspected to be members of a separatist group in the Volta Region attacked two police stations and made away with vehicles and arms.

Subsequently, more than 60 people were arrested to assist in further investigations and prosecution.

Majority of them have already made their first appearance in court and currently being held in custody but the government has been accused of poorly handling the situation.

So far, 66 members of the group have been arrested.