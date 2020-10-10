Sudan’s transitional government has said that implementing a landmark peace agreement between Khartoum and an alliance of rebel groups will cost about $7.5bn (£5.8bn) over the next 10 years.

The deal, which was reached after almost a year of negotiations, aims to end long-running conflicts in the troubled regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

As well as bringing the rebels into the transitional government, it includes pledges to fund development projects in the affected regions as well as reparations, compensation and the return of refugees.

The deal has been hailed as a milestone achievement but the price tag is huge for a country struggling with the effects of years of fighting, economic mismanagement and crippling US sanctions.