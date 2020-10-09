The Mankessim Divisional Command says it has begun investigations into the killing of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The late MP is said to have been shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants when he was returning from a campaign trip.

The Mankessim Divisional Command in a statement noted that it received a distress call at about 6 am on Friday about the incident and quickly moved to the scene.

According to the police, upon, they saw that some vehicles had their tyres deflated and some stranded passengers.

“Mankessim Divisional Police received a distress call that armed robbers numbering about 6 had blocked the road linking Abeadze Domimase and were robbing commuters to and from Dominase direction of their valuables.”

“The patrol team proceeded to the scene midway between Abandze and Mankessim and met so many passengers stranded with about 18 vehicles parked. Some of the vehicles had their tires deflated. Among the victims was the MP for Mfantseman Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford who was shot dead and body deposited at the Saltpond government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Also shot was his driver, Issah, who is on admission at the Roman hospital.”

The police added that some “exhibits were gathered at the crime scene” and the scene barricaded for a thorough examination by experts.

The police, however, said, no arrest has been made so far.

“No arrests have been made currently. The scene has been barricaded for crime scene experts to thoroughly examine the scene. The case is under investigation.”

The Police statement added that the MP was among some five occupants returning from a campaign at Dominase when the incident happened.