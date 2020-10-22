The Police Management Board led by Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh has commiserated with former President Jerry John Rawlings and his family on the loss of Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former President.

The delegation which called on the former President at his Ridge office on Thursday, October 22, 2020, said they called to assure the former President of their utmost support throughout the final funeral rites of Madam Agbotui, who passed away on September 24.

Speaking on behalf of the Police Management Board, Commissioner of Police in charge of Legal and Prosecutions, Nathan Kofi Boakye, said, “The Police Administration decided to visit you to commiserate with you on the demise of your mother, our mother, and mother of the nation. I say mother because she has produced for us one of the greatest leaders of our generation.”

Dr. Senanu Djokoto, who spoke on behalf of the former President and his family outlined details of the funeral to the delegation.

IGP Boanuh subsequently signed the book of condolence.

Members of the delegation included Commissioners of Police, George Akufo Dampare, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, George Tuffour, George Alex Mensah, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Vincent Dedjoe and Adu Anim.

Also present were ACP Joseph Owusu Ansah, Chief Superintendent, Philip Kwaku Atsiasa, Superintendent Sheila Buckman, and DSP Michael Adjei.