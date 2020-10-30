A former Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency and lawyer for Alhaji Said Sinare has said that the police should have conducted further investigation into the Said Sinare case before processing him for court.

According to him, the court proceeding was a waste of their time considering that all the charges against the National Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were dropped.

The Ghana Police Service has withdrawn all charges it levelled against the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare.

Mr. Sinare was put before the Kaneshie District Court on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

The Police, however, dropped all charges against him at the same court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako-Kwakye.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Baba Jamal stated that he expected a thorough investigation to be conducted because the charges against Alhaji Sinare did not hold any water.

“They charged him together with the person who complained, who was actually in possession of the arms. Because when you come to our client, he was merely mentioned by the person who found the gun as the source of the gun but the law under which they were charging him is a law that talks about possession, but our client did not possess any arms.”

“In fact, there were 2 arms; the pump-action belonged to our client, and he had already reported to the police that the gun was missing, three weeks ago, and he had a police extract with him. So if someone else finds the gun and tags him as the source and you want to charge him with conspiracy is interesting. We already knew that, that charge would not hold water,” he added.

The suspended NDC Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman, Tahiru Ahmed has been released on bail but is required to report to the police command on Monday at 2 pm for further investigations.

Tahiru Ahmed had reported Mr. Sinare to the police claiming that he was arming some youth to cause chaos in the December 2020 polls.