Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Brigitte Dzogbenuku has promised to review interest rates downwards to enable more traders to have access to credit facilities.

According to madam Dzogbenuku who lamented over the current level of interest rates, a reduction will enable indigenous businesses to expand, thereby creating more jobs to resolve the high unemployment rate in the country.

Speaking to members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Brigitte Dzogbenuku said her government will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are interested in bringing interest rates down. There are 2 million of you. That is enough to be able to have a scheme that can access loans at cheaper rates. By virtue of your numbers, the banks will not be losing. We must be able to review the interest rate for you.”

“Sometimes our governments pay lip service. I am a trader myself and I feel it. I will not dare go for loans because of the 25% interest. And when traders speak out against some of these things, their businesses are attacked,” she added.

GUTA calls for easy access to credit facilities ahead of mid-year budget review

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, had called on government to make loans easily accessible to its members.

The association bemoaned that accessing credit to run their business had become a challenge hence the call.