The flagbearer of Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has officially named Kofi Asamoah-Siaw as her running mate for the 2020 polls.

She announced this at a short ceremony in Accra on Saturday while launching the party’s manifesto.

Madam Dzogbenuku described her running mate as party-man in touch with the grassroots and a good match for the December elections.

“Kofi Asamoah-Siaw has decided to partner me and the PPP for the election so that we can restore hope to Ghanaians in the upcoming general election”, she said.

Born on June 2, 1978, in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw is a product of St. Anthony Primary School in Akyem Oda; Awisa Presby JSS at Akyem Awisa and Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

From secondary school, he attended the University of Ghana twice for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Political Science and International Affairs respectively.

Mr. Asamoah-Siaw began his career as a teacher with Pentecost Secondary School in Koforidua, worked with the Capital Group in Accra before joining GN Bank where he worked for close to 10 years before its operations were temporarily suspended.

He was the first National Secretary of the PPP and also serves as the party’s Policy Director.

Kofi Asamoah-Siaw contested in the 2012 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the PPP in the Akyem Oda constituency.

He is a Methodist and married to Belinda Gifty Adjei with three children.

His mission in politics is to work with others to end the subjugation of the state interest to partisan interest and super-power.

PPP pledges to restore hope to Ghanaians

Already, the PPP has promised to restore hope to Ghanaians after what she described as the duopoly of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party under the fourth republic.

The party is also assured of bold ideas that will transform Ghana if voters welcomed a third force.

Its leader, Brigitte Dzogbenuku continues to bemoan the unrealised potential in Ghana.

“We have been so disappointed and disempowered repeatedly with each subsequent election that we have lost hope and trust, even in our own capabilities, and in our own power to change things. I, as Flagbearer of the PPP, am here to restore that hope and give you trust again. We have been promised “a better Ghana” and “real change” over the years, but all we have seen are two sides of the same coin, and a continuous widening gap in between the rich and poor, and our human capital development index is just a notch above the average in our region.”

To remedy this, she said the PPP was presenting a new kind of leadership which believes in “hard work, honesty, integrity, respect and discipline, loyalty, dignity and pride.”

“We speak of the good old days when people worked with joy and pride; there was respect and love for one another; there was discipline, there was love for our country and there was development and growth. We had hope.”

She also pledged to restore good values, discipline and patriotism in the country when voted into power and promised to lead an incorruptible government.