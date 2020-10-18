The newly nominated running mate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Kofi- Asamoah-Siaw has promised to work at creating a level playing field for all Ghanaians.

For him, he is ready to work with his party executives to deliver the country from corrupt leaders.

He said this at a ceremony to outdoor him as the party’s running mate and also launch the PPP’s manifesto for the 2020 general elections

“I bring onboard honesty, integrity, fidelity to our 1992 constitution, compassion for the sovereign masses and above all, personal principles not to harm the sovereign people of Ghana. I stand for making state institutions respect the citizens at all levels so that citizens do not have to beg and pay bribes to any public officer to assess any public service”, he said.

Mr. Asamoah-Siaw urged Ghanaians to vote for the party, in the December 7 elections to emerge victoriously since it is only through that his vision for the country can be achieved.

“I stand for empowered people in an enlightened society where leaders are transparent and accountable for their stewardship. My mission in politics is to work with others to end the subjugation of state interest to personal and partisan parochial interest and abuse of power”, he added.

On her part, flagbearer of the PPP, Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku described her running mate as party-man in touch with the grassroots and a good match for the December elections.

“Kofi Asamoah-Siaw has decided to partner me and the PPP for the election so that we can restore hope to Ghanaians in the upcoming general election”, she said.

Kofi Asamoah-Siaw was the first National Secretary of the PPP and also serves as the party’s Policy Director.

PPP pledges to restore hope to Ghanaians

Already, the PPP has promised to restore hope to Ghanaians after what she described as the duopoly of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party under the fourth republic.

The party is also assured of bold ideas that will transform Ghana if voters welcomed a third force.

Its leader, Brigitte Dzogbenuku continues to bemoan the unrealised potential in Ghana.

“We have been so disappointed and disempowered repeatedly with each subsequent election that we have lost hope and trust, even in our own capabilities, and in our own power to change things. I, as Flagbearer of the PPP, am here to restore that hope and give you trust again. We have been promised “a better Ghana” and “real change” over the years, but all we have seen are two sides of the same coin, and a continuous widening gap in between the rich and poor, and our human capital development index is just a notch above the average in our region.”