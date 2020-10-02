James Nana Wamba, the main suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has revealed that the victim was killed after he showed resistance in a robbery attempt on his residence.

According to the police, the suspect, who is also a cleaner at the late professor’s residence dubiously, acquired a duplicate key to the victim’s room.

In his confession, the suspect also admitted that the victim was gagged and hit with an iron rod after he screamed for help.

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Ken Yeboah, disclosed this at a press conference on Friday, October 2, 2020.

“Based on forensic evidence gathered from the crime scene, James Nana Wamba was subjected to further interrogation which made him break down and confess that he masterminded the murder of professor Yaw Benneh.”

“He (James Nana Wamba) mentioned names of suspects but has just changed and now mentioned someone else, and we are going to the crime scene. In fact, he has admitted that he committed the crime with one other person,” he disclosed.

COP Ken Yeboah further disclosed that during the operation, GHS450 from his wallet two mobile phones and a desktop Computer CPU were retrieved from the suspect.

About prof Benneh’s murder

Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was killed on September 12, 2020, at his Adjirigano residence in Accra.

He was found lying in a pool of blood in is home.

