A Deputy Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal-Deen Abdulai, is insisting that the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has lost touch with reality in the country.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang in an interview on The Point of View on Monday, October 13, 2020, said many people who voted for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) showed signs of regret almost immediately after the NDC government left office.

She feels that many Ghanaians wanted the NDC government to return to power.

“Why is it that too soon after we lost, people were running back, the same people who voted against us. It was too early, I thought it would be about two or three years before they even remember we existed. We got that feeling even when we were doing our manifesto.”

But Mr. Kamal-Deen disagrees with her.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led has delivered on most of the things NDC took for granted.

He added that the last thing Ghanaians would do is to vote for the NDC back to power.

“For someone who under her watch as Education Minister looked into the faces of this country who were struggling to become teachers like her and told them that you will not give them the allowances to motivate them to become teachers and briefed former President Mahama to tell us that he will not restore the allowance and a government comes today and restore the allowance and listens to the plight of the people and become sensitive to their plight and say people have regretted voting for that government.”

“You [Prof. Opoku-Agyemang] looked in the faces of nursing trainees as Education Minister and took their allowances and a government comes to restore it and say the people have regretted voting for these people. We sat in this country and you came to tell us that, Free SHS was coming to destroy this nation and there are a number of examples you can cite.”

“You couldn’t even deliver on your so-called progressively free and then a government comes in and provides an opportunity for every single student who has qualified at the JHS level to go school and provide one thousand structures in our existing 400 schools that we have. The government comes to ensure that monies are earmarked in the budget to educate the masses and then your own flagbearer comes to say the monies are too much and why is such an amount being spent on Free SHS and then he comes again to say he will extend to it to private school and then you say people have regretted voting for NPP but what she said is completely not in the eyes of objectivity and so clearly she is out of touch with realities on the ground.”

Mr. Kamal-Deen made these comments on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu on the same show rebutted Kamal-Deen’s assertions.

According to him, the NPP government lied its way to power, and Ghanaians are fed up with them.

He thus insisted the NDC running mate only stated what is a known fact.

“I don’t have to defend what Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said. It is what it is, A-Plus is on record to have expressed his regret for voting for the NPP. You remember Akua Gyani, she is also on record to express her regret for voting for the NPP and Caroline Simpson is also on record to have expressed her record. The NPP’s own Amansie West constituency organiser has even done the same.”

“PC Appiah Ofori, a former MP of the MP has said he regrets not working with Mahama and that he was a good man. So Prof only reiterated the fact on the ground that so many people who voted for the NPP have regretted and she only stated the fact. It is clear they lied their way to power and people are fed up with them. They used deception, they used sloganeering to hoodwink Ghanaians into voting for them.”

