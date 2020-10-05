The Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyernang, will today, Monday, October 5, 2020, begin a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

The tour will give her the opportunity to interact with traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society organisations and citizens from all walks of life.

Her priority will be to communicate the NDC’s plan for Ghana to Ghanaians in that part of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NDC.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang will tour Asuogyamam, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Asene Manso Akroso, Kade, Akwatla, Lower West Akim and Nkawkaw.

Other places she will be touring including Abirem, Atiwa East. Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim and Nsawam Adoagyiri.

She is being accompanied by a host of NDC executives including Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and other past appointees.

Below is the full press statement

