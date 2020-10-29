A Member of Parliament’s Communications Committee, Ras Mubarak is demanding full disclosure from the government with regard to the decision to acquire 100 percent shares in AirtelTigo.

The call follows the announcement from the parent company of Airtel, Bhartei Airtel to fold up operations in Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News, the Kumbungu MP described the deal as flawed.

“I find it unacceptable that my own government will enter into such an agreement – to use the taxpayers money to acquire 100% shares in AirtelTigo. They have not had the courtesy to inform the good people of Ghana what this is all about. I expect nothing but full disclosure of the details of this transaction. If you look at the liabilities of AirtelTigo at the moment it is almost a billion.”

“Why would the government want to use a billion [for such purpose]? If the government has that amount of money to offset the liabilities of AirtelTigo, would it not have been more prudent to use a portion of that to honour its obligations? To have entered into an agreement of this magnitude clearly smacks of something fishy.”

Government confirms acquisition of AirtelTigo

The government on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 confirmed the acquisition of 100% shares of merged companies; Airtel and Tigo.

Government announced that the process is in advanced stages.

The government said the decision is aimed at protecting jobs and safeguarding the interest of stakeholders of AirtelTigo which has some 5.1 million customers.

“The Government of Ghana through this transaction, will temporarily operate this national asset in the best interest of the nation, and ensure the protection of the interests of all employees, customers and stakeholders, and a continuation of the digital transformation in Ghana.”

“Given the multiplier impact the telecommunications sector has on the economy and various related industries, the Government of Ghana has entered into this agreement to ensure that thousands of Ghanaian jobs are safeguarded,” a statement from the government said.