The leadership of the Okada Riders Association wants the government to start rolling out the National Transport Recapitalization Policy before the 2020 general elections.

The call comes on the back of the government’s announcement to offer new cars to okada operators on a lease basis, in order for them to operate under much safer conditions.

Speaking to Citi News, some okada riders said they need the government to begin implementing the initiative to give them the assurance that it is not a mere campaign gimmick.

“I do not think anyone in his right senses will choose to ride a motorbike over driving a car. We are fully aware of the risks involved in operating a motorbike. But then, if indeed, the Vice President means what he is saying, we need him to start rolling it out, so we can believe him,” a rider said.

“Yes, it is not a bad idea, but he has to, first of all, show us how possible it can be before the elections. This will as well inform our voting pattern,” another rider said.

Government won’t legalise ‘risky’ okada, riders to be leased vehicles instead – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia indicated at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Volkswagon and BlackIvy for the production of affordable vehicles and houses for Ghanaians that, the governing party is coming up with a much better option than the legalization of “okada” as promised by the John Mahama.

Describing the operationalization of okada in the country as a “risky business”, Dr. Bawumia announced the government’s proposed alternative to offer new cars to the operators on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.