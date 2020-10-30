The President, Nana Akufo-Addo says the country’s security services must give no partisan consideration in the discharge of their duties.

He said anyone who is found to have erred in the part of the law must be dealt with according to the dictates of the law.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, Nana Akufo-Addo said he expects security agencies to be colour-blind politically to be able to effectively deliver on their mandate.

“The way in which the police service is acting now is the way in which I think the police should act, which is to be even-handed in the application of the law. Police and security agencies in the country should be colour-blind when it comes to enforcing the law. What I mean about colour-blind is politically colour-blind. The fact that there is an NPP government in place should not lead to a situation whereby if some NPP people are found to be involved in wrongdoing, somehow the police will turn their back on it. We saw that in the past and it doesn’t engender any good feeling in the country,” Akufo-Addo said.

He added that consistently showing no bias in the discharge of duty will boost the confidence of citizens in the security agencies.

He said he is more concerned about the law being applied fairly and can only be pleased if security agencies work freely and do not have to selectively apply the law.

“That should be the way in which the police and law enforcement agencies work; dispassionately, they look for clues and if it lands on the doorsteps of a Minister, MP in the Minority or Majority, they will go forward and act accordingly and not looking over their shoulder to decide whether or not what they are doing is a favour to those in office… If that happens consistently enough and people see that the law is even-handed in its application, it brings confidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says he is fully committed to peace before, during and after the 2020 polls.

He said he prioritizes the safety and the security concerns of the country as it is among the most important things for the country’s democracy.

“My commitment is 100 percent. It is total. It is one of the most important priorities; that is to ensure that peace and law, lords over our country. Without it, it is anarchy that reigns. You have chaos. It enables people to go about their lawful activities as citizens.”