The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ghana’s largest general insurer, SIC Insurance Company, Dr. Ben Jimmy Heymann, has assured shareholders and key stakeholders of the company that Ghana’s insurance giant is on the path for long term sustainability and value creation.

Speaking at the 13th Annual General Meeting held virtually, the Board Chairman said, the Board and Management are constantly responding to new industry and market conditions to continuously improve for the benefit of shareholders and the general insuring population.

According to him, the company, has shown great resilience amidst the various challenges that characterized the operating environment in the year 2019. He said, there was every reason to be appreciative to all the shareholders and customers of the company who had shown a high level of commitment and patronage to the Company in helping it cross the 100% target set for the year under review by recording a Gross Premium of GH¢211m representing a 14% share of the market. He said there is a great sense of optimism that the days ahead will continue to look brighter and better.

Dr. Jimmy Heymann said, the goal of the Board is to ensure responsible corporate management aimed at long-term growth while simultaneously maintaining effective corporate control. As industry leaders, we have a responsibility to lead the way and push for total compliance with all regulatory requirements to strengthen the insurance industry in Ghana he added.

In his report, the Managing Director, Mr. Stephen Oduro informed that as the journey of transformation continues, the company will pursue a customer-focused strategy of putting the customer at the heart of everything it does to deliver its business sustainability program.

The company he added has invested a lot in the IT and greater part of its operation is now done online through its virtual teams in a bid to stay relevant in future and more especially as the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic bringing uncertainties. “We are retraining our people to make use of the new digital technologies to enhance efficiency in our service delivery. We are also focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees, our distributing partners in the agent/broker community as we collectively strive to maintain business continuity”.