The driver of Ekow Quansah Hayford, the slain Mfantseman MP, has also died from wounds he sustained during the attack on their vehicle on Friday morning.

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Mfantseman, Dr. Nana Yaw Agyenim-Boateng, disclosed the news of the death of the driver, currently identified as Yusif, on Eyewitness News.

“They [colleagues at the Saltpond District Hospital] just called us and the doctor also confirmed that the man has passed on this afternoon,” he said.

The MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road by unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip.

Dr. Agyenim-Boateng was travelling with the MP when he was attacked and also narrated the ordeal on Eyewitness News.

“Every car at that particular joint was stopped and Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot, together with his driver. Ekow Quansah Hayford died on the spot and the driver also passed one between 3:30 and 4:00 this evening,” he recounted.

Ekow Quansah is a former police officer and Dr. Agyenim-Boateng said he was quite security conscious.

“When it comes to security and other things, I think he was a little bit abrest with it [security arrangements] but nobody knows how the whole thing [escalated].”

He further called on police to react positively to this incident which has shocked the nation.

“We just want them to tighten the security for us so Ghana will be a safe country for all of us,” Dr. Agyenim-Boateng said.