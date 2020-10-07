Some smaller political parties say Ghanaians will reject both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 polls due to their incompetence over the years.

Although Ghana practices a multi-party system of democracy, the NDC and the NPP have, over the years, completely dominated both presidential and parliamentary elections, leaving just crumbs for third parties or so-called smaller parties.

Former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah in a Citi News interview said he is optimistic the PNC will win the 2020 general elections.

“These political parties that have alternated political power have not done anything profitable. The NDC and NPP have failed to think through policies that will work for the ordinary Ghanaians. They are auctioning Ghana for the highest bidder and that is why our democracy is where it is now. We think that the people of Ghana will reject the NPP for its poor record. As for NDC, we do not even envisage that they will return to power,” he said.

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah also said the CPP is the change Ghanaians have been longing for.

“A vote for the NPP or NDC is a wasted one. We have tried them over the years, but there has been no change. It is time for Ghanaians to try the Convention People’s Party. We are the change Ghanaians are looking for.”

The National Democratic Party’s (NDP) General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong also believes his party will perform impressively in this year’s elections.

“We are very optimistic. We cannot put a figure on the number but at least we want to attain 10% though it has not been easy.”

A political scientist and a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo in an interview with Citi News highlighted what the parties need to do if they want to take over power in 2020.

“They should concentrate on winning parliamentary seats so that they can also influence public policy. You do not always need to be in the presidential seat to do so,” he noted.

Dr, Alidu Seidu who is also a political scientist at the University of Ghana also advised the parties to “move away from identity-based politics to issue-based politics. If they shift the discourse to policies, then they can try to gain support.”

Click below to watch the full report: