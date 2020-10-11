A former member of the Wutah duo, Daniel Morris Nyarko, popularly known as Kobby, is grateful to God for how far he has brought him in his music career.

Wutah, in a new song titled ‘So far So Good’ looks at the brighter side of life by counting his blessings in the music business.

Even though, he split from his other half, Afriyie for the second time, after their reunion in 2017, and had shattered aspirations as far s the group is concerned, Kobby told Ghana Weekend TV in an interview that the successes he has chalked since he started music cannot be underestimated.

He noted that the ‘comeback’ hit song of Wutah, ‘Bronya’ earned the group more than money.

The ‘Chiochio’ hitmaker indicated that it got them the glory they may have lost after the break-up and also gave them some deals.

“Anything could have happened but look at us now. We started from the bottom but now we’re here,” he said.

As a solo artiste, Kobby has released songs like ‘If I Get’, ‘Tsotsoo’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘Naa Me’, among others.

Already, he has two albums to his credit.

Watch his full interview below: