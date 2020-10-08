The authorities in South Sudan have suspended the renovation of Juba national stadium, a project sponsored by the world football governing body, Fifa, after a partial collapse of the facility.

Parts of the stadium collapsed on Tuesday afternoon during construction, sparking public outcry on social media.

Ethiopian company, GS Construction, was last year contracted by Fifa to renovate the stadium to international standards.

The renovation of the 7,500-seater stadium, estimated to cost $6m (£4m), was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

GS Construction Managing Durector, Girma Shiferaw, has denied allegations that some workers were injured in the incident. Fifa has not commented on the matter.

“We have a moral obligation to investigate what has happened. It seems to be a minor issue, but as a Ministry, we will not leave it like that because it is something touching the life of the people of South Sudan.

“I am announcing to the public that the work has to cease for a while until further notice. From now onwards, the work has to stop,” Albino Bol Dhieu, the minister for sports, announced on Wednesday during a visit to the stadium.

He said the ministry will jointly with Fifa and other relevant institutions investigate the incident.