Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and John Paintsil were among the special guests who visited the former first couple, Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman to mourn with them on the demise of the former’s mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.

Stephen Appiah who was the first captain to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in 2006 stated he was saddened by the death of the great woman who gave the nation a son that many look up to.

The 39-year-old also donated 100 cartons of water towards the funeral, which will take place on 24th October 2020.

Appiah, on the visit, said they were representing all Ghanaian football players in the country and abroad to mourn with the ex-president.

Madam Victoria Agbotui, mother of the former president died on Thursday, September 24 at the age of 101 after she had celebrated her birthday a fortnight earlier.

Former Minister of State, Dan Abodapki on behalf of the bereaved family announced that the burial of the late Madam Victoria Agbotui will take place in the Volta Region after funeral rites at the State House in Accra on October 24, 2020.