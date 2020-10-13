An independent parliamentary candidate in the Sunyani West constituency in the Bono Region, Bernard Oduro Takyi says he is not perturbed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s advice against voting for party members who go independent.

Oduro Takyi went independent after he was disqualified from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in which he wanted to contest the Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

Speaking to Citi News, Bernard Oduro Takyi said he is optimistic about snatching the seat in the Sunyani West constituency.

“The argument we are building is not one about whether or not anyone has defied the president’s order. There is history to everything. I do not think the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu would have been deemed as recalcitrant in 2008. He contested as independent, won, and got to Parliament and today he has been given a top position in the party.“

“The argument is simple. If you want to be an MP, it is not about service to the party. This is regardless of whether or not you are endorsed by a party. What the people want to see is a leader that can restore hope and among all the candidates, I believe I have the most promising manifesto, and if God takes me to Parliament, I shall deliver,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia campaign against independent candidates

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said a vote for an independent parliamentary candidate is a vote against the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo has also urged his party members not to vote for members contesting the upcoming elections as independent candidates.

In an earlier address in the Ashanti Region, he said such moves were “a sign of disrespect, and anyone who doesn’t respect me cannot work with me.”