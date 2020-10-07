An independent parliamentary candidate in the Sunyani West constituency in the Bono Region, Bernard Oduro Takyi says he is optimistic of snatching the seat from the Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

Oduro Takyi went independent after he was disqualified from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in which he wanted to contest the Minister who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of his manifesto at Odumasi, Mr. Oduro Takyi called for a shift in leadership in the constituency.

“Developing the Sunyani West Constituency would be based on vision, competence, integrity and community-driven approach for the good of all especially the youth, women and the business community.”

He noted that the constituency lacks the needed leadership over the last 12 years and that he is the best person to meet that need.

Mr. Oduro Takyi said he will hinge his developmental programmes on eight major themes.

He listed the thematic areas his manifesto focused on as: “Education, skills, development and training, jobs and employment facilitation, youth, women and creative arts development, travelling and study abroad, business and entrepreneurship development, agric and security and interest groups engagement.”

Bernard Oduro Takyi also admonished his supporters to engage in a clean campaign devoid of insults.

A campaign team member of Bernard Oduro Takyi, Gyamfi Kumanini in an interview with Citi News noted that the policies outlined would go a long way to transform the Sunyani West constituency.

He urged the constituents to give an opportunity Bernard Oduro Takyi to serve the constituency.