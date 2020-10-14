The Supreme Court will later today, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, hear the application by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for intervention in his contempt trial ongoing at the High Court.

Mr. Agyapong applied to the apex court to exercise its supervisory jurisdiction over the lower courts and stop Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of the High Court from prosecuting the contempt charges against him.

The legislator further asked in a September 17, 2020 application that the Supreme quashes all orders and decisions made by Justice Wuni in pursuit of the contempt case against him.

The apex court at its hearing on Tuesday instructed the Attorney-General’s Department to study an affidavit filed in opposition to the application by the High Court Registrar for and on behalf of Justice Wuni, and give legal representation to the Land Court Judge at today’s hearing.

Kennedy Agyapong is worried that justice will not be served should the Supreme Court allow Justice Wuni to go ahead to hear the case against him.

Background

Mr. Agyapong is in court for allegedly making a statement deemed contemptuous in the case in which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him, one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land dispute.

On a show aired on Net2 TV, the MP is said to have “scandalised and threatened” the court.

The Chief Justice was petitioned to take action against Mr. Agyapong because of the comments.

The petition was written by one, Sulemana Issifu, who described Mr. Agyapong’s conduct as “monumental impunity against the courts.”

The Land Court division of the High Court recalled the case today after it adjourned the contempt proceedings to allow the court and lawyers for the legislator to further deliberate on questions of jurisdiction and procedure for the case.