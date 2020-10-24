The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in partnership with the government of Denmark, will from Monday, October 26 begin a two-week training course on Developing Maritime Security Culture in the Gulf of Guinea.

The training which is expected to be rolled out in five phases will begin in Takoradi from October 26 to November 6, 2020, and later in Cotonou, Benin, and Lagos, Nigeria, in 2021.

The training is meant to contribute to tackling maritime crimes such as piracy and armed robbery at sea, among others, along the Gulf of Guinea.

Participants will be drawn from the Navy, Judiciary, Marine Police, Fisheries Commission, private shipping companies and civil society organizations.

A statement from the KAIPTC noted that such crimes are on the rise and poses threat.

The training course, therefore, aims to contribute to improving security in the Gulf of Guinea by enhancing collaboration and cooperation among agencies responsible for maritime security in Ghana and the Gulf of Guinea.

Data shows that crew kidnappings increased more than 50% from 78 in 2018 to 121 in 2019, with over 90% of global crew kidnappings reported at sea in 2019 occurring in the Gulf of Guinea.

Aside from posing as a threat to international and regional shipping, it further undermines the security and development of the Gulf of Guinea littoral states.”

The statement outlined the courses and their relevance in maritime security.

“It will cover topics such as legal and policy frameworks on maritime security, maritime security threat response in the Gulf of Guinea, mapping maritime security actors, gaps in maritime security architecture in the GoG, state action at sea, managing relationships and inter-agency collaboration, maritime intelligence, information sharing and management and incidence reporting mechanisms in the Gulf of Guinea, among others.

Aside from the exposure to theoretical underpinnings, participants will have simulation sessions during the training to acquaint them with skills to manage real-life situations.

Additionally, a panel discussion will be held with speakers from both the formal and informal maritime sectors.

The recommendations from these discussions are expected to contribute to the efforts in enhancing an intimate working relationship among maritime actors.

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in the statement acknowledged the Denmark government’s commitment to security on the Gulf of Guinea.

“The remarkable and invaluable support of the Government of Denmark to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea is worthy of mention and commendation. Beginning with their co-funding of the EU-led GoGIN-program from 2015-2018, they have also initiated a dedicated Danish Maritime Security Programme from 2019 to 2021.”

“The results of these interventions have been the coordination of activities of the Gulf of Guinea countries in ECOWAS and ECCAS for effective knowledge sharing and collaboration through research and capacity building of maritime actors.”

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) was established in 1998 and commissioned it in 2004 with the purpose to build upon and share Ghana’s five decades of internationally acclaimed experience and competence in peace operations with other states in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region and the rest of Africa.