Members of the Northern Regional Bar Association, have taken a unanimous decision to boycott sittings presided over by one of the Tamale High Court judges, His lordship, Osei Kwame Gyamfi who sits in court two.

They accuse the judge of alleged misconduct.

According to leaders of the association, they have received several complaints from court users and some lawyers of the alleged conduct of the said Judge.

They said their investigations into the allegations have resulted in their decision to stay off the Tamale High Court two.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the Northern Regional Bar Association, Mohammed Alhassan, said the decision is to sustain the confidence of the general public in the administration of justice in the country and until a new judge is posted to Tamale court two, they will not patronise the court.

“As members of the Bar, we received complaints from the court and some of the lawyers who are appearing before the judge and the summary of the complaints that we received borders on judicial corruption. And because of that, we took our time to see whether we can establish any credence to those allegations. And having satisfied ourselves, there is a need for us to take an action.”

“We have therefore decided that we will no longer appear before him, and we will advise our clients to do same until a new judge assumes office or assumes sitting in that court.”

He assured litigants that their action will not affect proceedings.

They also noted that the judge in question has been transferred, but is yet to proceed on the directive.