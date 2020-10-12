The Western Regional Police Command says no family member of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Member of Parliament (MP), Mireku Duker was attacked during last weekend’s chieftaincy dispute at Dompim.

Two persons sustained life-threatening injuries from a chieftaincy clash that erupted on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Dompim-Pepesa, a farming community in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

Earlier reports suggested that some family members of Mr. Duker were also attacked.

But the Public Relations Officer for the Regional Police Command, Olivia Adiku in a Citi News interview said that their investigations have so far not revealed that the two persons attacked with one sustaining cutlass wounds are relations of the MP.

“So far our investigations have not established that the relations of the MP have been attacked and according to Issaka Dauda the incident happened at Dompim school junction where the suspect confronted him and asked why he assaulted his brother-in-law earlier in the day. That annoyed the suspect to inflict knife wounds on him.”

“I was there yesterday, and we have spoken to Divisional Commander, and he says there is no case involving the MPs family. The case we are currently dealing with is the assault on Issaka Dauda and Barbara Yankey. It all happened within the town but not the MP’s house. But investigations are ongoing.”