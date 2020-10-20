TCL Electronics Ghana Limited has been awarded the “outstanding electronic brand of the year” at the Ghana Business Standard Awards held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

This will be the 4th award for TCL Ghana in a row after picking up similar awards last year, just a few years into its establishment in Ghana.

Speaking after receiving the award, head of operations at TCL Electronics Ghana, Leslie Stanley Sey stressed the need for businesses to prioritize customer service, adding that the main focus for TCL is customer satisfaction.

TCL is currently the number 2 preferred television brand worldwide and was the first to introduce to the Ghanaian market android Ai televisions with voice control.

The award-winning brand has this year taken it a notch higher by once again being the first global brand to introduce hands-free voice control TVs to the market.

TCL prides itself in creativity as an essential tool in driving its technology and products all over the world including Ghana.

TCL has been in existence in Ghana for the past 5 years and has showrooms across the country and in all the capital towns as well as leading electronic retail outlets.