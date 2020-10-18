Senior pastor of the Christ Tower of Grace, Rev. Emil Clad, has called on the church to give meaning to Jesus’ words that Christians “are the salt of the earth,” if they are to remain relevant to society.

According to him, the church has a responsibility to provide leadership and be the society’s standard for morality and how life must be lived according to purpose.

“The church will lose relevance if it cannot provide leadership to the world. The world is looking up to God and the church for answers, we cannot disappoint,” the senior pastor observed.

Rev. Emil Clad made the remark after his Kwabenya-based church constructed a 300-metre access road, some gutters and a bridge over a stream that disconnected two parts of the same community making it impossible for vehicles to cross over to the other side.

“Because of us, this community must develop. It will not serve our influence well as children of God in this community if we cannot be the light on this hill. Before we came here, people could not cross the stream without issues. Cars obviously could not connect to this site easily. They had to use a long winding route simply because there was no access. But to the glory of God, here we are today, the road is done and people in this community can move about with ease,” he said.

He further called on communities not to always wait for the government before undertaking necessary endeavours that will help improve their livelihoods.

“Communities, churches can always come together to undertake some of these projects to help their people, because if we are to wait for government, it may take a while,” he advised.

The final lap of the project which is the road took four weeks to complete, and the entire project cost a little over two hundred and fifty thousand cedis fully funded by the church.

The project was undertaken by an eight-member team from the church made up of engineers and other construction workers.

Leader of the construction team, Joseph Lettu, was elated that the project was completed in time and at cost. He was grateful to the church for the opportunity to put their skills and expertise at the disposal of the church.

Rev. Clad commended the team for their dedication and willingness to assist the church and community.