The Indigen Theatre Company is set to organize its third musical theatre production, this time, in partnership with Nyaho Medical Centre.

The musical theatre event is dubbed ‘Napo: A Musical Tribute’.

It is aimed at honouring the late Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamaklo – the founder of Nyaho Medical Centre, as well as commemorate the 50th anniversary of the centre.

This year’s production comes off on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 3 pm, and will be a virtual performance.

The CEO of the company, Mrs. Vako Ferguson in a Citi News interview, said she wrote the musical performance to celebrate her father, Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamaklo.

“It is basically a tribute to Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamaklo, the founder of Nyaho Medical Centre who is also my father. Nyaho Medical Centre is 50 years old this year, and so I just felt that this would be the best story to tell because he has an amazing story.”

“He developed an infection in his right leg at the age of 11. He was born in Togo and at that time, there were not many medical professionals around. All the local treatments he was given didn’t work until a surgeon came to town one day and performed a successful surgery on his leg. From that moment on, he decided to be a doctor and eventually successfully established the Nyaho Medical Centre in Ghana.”

Napo: A Musical Tribute fully encapsulates all that the founder stood for: hard work, diligence, and excellence in pursuing one’s ambition and dream.

It is a musical for the whole family and is filled with lessons in discipline and trusting God for ultimate success.

About Nyaho Medical Centre

Nyaho Medical Centre was established as the first private group Medical practice in Ghana, where multiple specialists join forces under one roof to investigate a patient’s condition thoroughly and holistically.

Visit www.kentestream.com to purchase a ticket to gain access to watch the video presentation.

