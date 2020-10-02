Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs, who was recently crowned Entrepreneur of the Decade, has taken his passion for the development of Ghana and Africa to the territories of the Republic of Cameroon.

Togbe, who is the Founder of SAS Finance Group and Africa World Airlines, and Co-founder of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, led a team from the company to explore opportunities in the power sector of Cameroon.

The team also explored the prospects for Accra-Yaounde-Accra flights, via Douala, by African World Airlines.

During the visit, the team met with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, the Director of Electricity at the Ministry, and top executives of the Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency.

The team was also privileged to meet with His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cameroon, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute.

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the President and the people of Cameroon, warmly welcomed Togbe and his team and expressed the hope that Sunon Asogli Power and Africa World Airlines would invest in Cameroon.

The Prime Minister, who is also a traditional leader, expressed excitement about Togbe’s plans to promote collaboration among African traditional leaders. He stressed the importance of Africa to Africa’s collaboration in moving the continent forward.