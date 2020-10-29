President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concern over the rate at which road crashes occur in Ghana.

The President said the situation is unacceptable and requires urgent steps to address it.

According to the National Roads Safety Commission (NRSC), a total of 2,284 people died from road crashes in 2019.

Speaking to drivers and traders at Abossey okai as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo expressed the hope that a new policy by the Transport Ministry will help reduce road crashes in the country.

“One of the major problems is the carnage on our roads. The deaths and accidents that are occurring on the roads of Ghana are far too much. We are hoping that the policies that are about to be put in place by the Transport Ministry will curb these things.”

Ghana has over the last couple of years lost almost 10% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through road accidents, according to the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

Statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) indicate that road traffic accidents cost the nation 1.6% of GDP annually, which translates into about US$165 million annually.

This means that over six years, Ghana has lost 9.6% of its GDP, which runs into about US$990million into solving road-traffic injuries and related matters.