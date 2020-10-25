The Ashanti Regional Police Command has advised National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters who besieged the Suame Police Station to report themselves to police.

The command has given them until 9 am on Monday, October 26.

The persons stormed the police station on Saturday demanding the release of some of its members who were arrested in a police swoop.

The command claims the protesting supporters “attacked the Police officers on duty, verbally and physically,” though Citi News is yet to sight evidence to this effect.

They were also seen “in the video hitting the counter at the Charge Office.”

In a statement, it notes one Yakubu Tony Aidoo of the NDC after scrutinising video footage from the incident.

“The Command is therefore, advising the persons involved who besieged the Suame Police Station in their own interest to report to the Regional Police Command latest tomorrow 26th October, 2020 at 0900hrs to assist Police with investigation, without fail,” the statement added.

The incident occurred after the Ashanti Regional Police Command embarked on a special Police Operation and arrested a number of persons to assist with investigations into recent robberies within the Metropolis.

The command also acted on intelligence in respect of suspected whose names came up during the investigation and conducted swoops within the Metropolis.

It was these suspects that were taken to the Suame and Central Police Stations to assist the Police investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, NDC members also gathered at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters to demand the release of 10 party supporters who were picked up in the Asawase Constituency.