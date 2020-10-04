The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the October 2 murder of chief at Kaneshie.

The chief, Nana Ndoli Panin III, Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom, was found dead in a pool of blood in a hotel room.

He is also the finance officer of Hot FM in Accra.

Police investigations were extended to Amasamn and Asuboi where two suspects were arrested and they are being detained by the police for further investigations.

The two suspects have been identified as Kwame Ofori and Nana Kwame Kwakye, the deceased’s friend and spiritual father respectively.

The Assistant Manager of the Hotel, near the Kaneshie Takoradi lorry station, reported the incident to police.

The police proceeded to the scene and invited the crime scene management team from the National CID for processing of the scene.

In the course of investigations, a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle suspected to be that of the deceased was retrieved from a location at Takoradi lorry station and brought to the station.

The body has since been removed from the scene and deposited at police hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on October 1, at about 1:00 pm, whilst Nana Ndoli Panin III was in his office, he received a phone call from his Spiritual father, a herbalist, to meet him at the hotel in Kaneshie.

According to police, he drove his Toyota Rav 4 to Takoradi lorry station at Kaneshie where he parked the vehicle and walked to meet the Herbalist.