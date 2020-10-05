Two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of the Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom, the Finance Officer of Accra based Hot FM, Nana Ndoli Panin III have been arraigned before the Adjabeng Court.

The two suspects were arrested on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

The suspects, Kwame Ofori Ogyaba and Nana Kwame Kwakye are said to be a friend and a spiritual father to the deceased.

In a statement released by the Kaneshie Police, Nana Ndoli Panin was going to meet his spiritual father, Nana Kwame Kwakye at a hotel at Kaneshie but was found dead in a pool of blood on Friday at a hotel at Kaneshie in Accra.

About the killing

Police extended investigations into the killing to Amasaman and Asuboi where the two suspects were arrested. They were detained by the police for further investigations.

The Assistant Manager of the Hotel, near the Kaneshie Takoradi lorry station, reported the incident to police.

The police proceeded to the scene and invited the crime scene management team from the National CID for processing of the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on October 1, at about 1:00 pm, whilst Nana Ndoli Panin III was in his office, he received a phone call from his spiritual father, a herbalist, to meet him at the hotel in Kaneshie.

In the course of investigations, a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle suspected to be that of the deceased was retrieved from a location at Takoradi lorry station and brought to the police station.