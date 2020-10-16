Commuters plying the Bamahu-Konpaala road in the Wa municipality of the Upper West Region have appealed to the government to fix the road and provide street lights to reduce crime in the area.

They complained about the bad nature of the roads which have become security risks when Citi News spoke to them.

“We have a lot of problems on the road leading to Bamahu, the road network is not good, the streetlights too are another big problem. When it is around 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm the road from Konpaala leading to Bamahu is very difficult to navigate through. The gutter is not well constructed and this makes it difficult for water to flow through easily.”

“Due to the absence of streetlights, there have been several robbery attacks which, in the long run, affect our businesses. Sometimes we close earlier but are still prone to these attacks,” another commuter stated.

The Assemblyman for the Bamahu electoral area, Yahaya Jiga, reiterated the concerns of the residents and commuters in the area

“Actually we have a lot of problems within the electoral area. From the stretch from Bamahu to Konpaala, the road is very bad and there are no street lights. Armed robbers are taking advantage of the darkness on the road to rob innocent constituents which is very bad,” he said.

He thus called on authorities to help solve the problem.

“We are calling on authorities to come to our aid. If they can provide streetlights on the Bahamu Konpaala road stretch and then fix the roads, that will be good for us.”