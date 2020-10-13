The Management of the University of Cape Coast has called for calm amongst students on campus saying reports of a robbery attack its campus are false.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the institution, Major Retired Kofi Baah Bentum, told Citi News that while the school records few robbery incidents, security on campus remains airtight.

“Almost everybody believes the news circulating. There have been several twists to the news circulating. With some claiming that some students have been injured. I can assure youth at all these are false information. UCC campus is safe. Life is normal.”

He also indicated that the management of the school has put measures in place to ensure the safety of students.

“The university management has invested a lot in technology. There is nowhere on campus that is not covered by CCTV cameras. We have also lightened up every part of the school.”

“As much as the administration seeks to ensure the security of the students, they also need to take some responsibility for their personal security,” he added.

Meanwhile, some students of the school who interacted with Citi News could also not verify last night’s purported robbery incident.

“What I really saw was the chaos, but the actual robbery, I cannot ascertain if it actually occurred.”

“Yesterday, we went for group studies between 10 am and 11 am. I stepped out to receive a call. I was on phone and I saw some students rushing my way. I tried to find out what the commotion was about and I was told there had been a gunshot. I asked them whether they were from there, they denied. So I wondered how they came by that if they actually did not witness the incident,” another quizzed.

Police refute reports

The Central Regional Police Command also described as false, reports of the robbery attack.

Students of the school have alleged that a robbery incident occurred last night involving men armed with knives and guns.

There were strong reactions to the said incident, leading to the hashtag #UCCLivesMatter and other related terms trending on social media.

Speaking to Citi News, however, the Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Oppong, urged parents and guardians with wards at the University of Cape Coast to remain calm and further indicated that the security measures on campus were apt.