The US government has termed the establishment of a transitional government in Mali “an initial step toward a return to democracy”.

The US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus urged the transitional government to honour the promise of holding elections within 18 months.

“It will also be important for the transitional government to fulfil its pledges to the Malian people to strengthen governance, combat corruption, reform electoral processes and implement the 2015 Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali,” she said in a statement.

Ms Ortagus said the US will remain Mali’s partner and will work towards achieving the goals to a better Mali.

In August, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the “mutiny” in Mali and called on all political and military actors to work towards the restoration of a constitutional government.

The US Sahel envoy J. Peter Pham said the country had suspended cooperation with Mali’s military after the coup.

Some of the coup leaders had been trained in the US.